

CTV Winnipeg





A B.C. man was killed after being thrown from an off-road vehicle in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man., on Tuesday.

Selkirk RCMP said they received a report about a single vehicle rollover on Taylor Road around 9 p.m.

The 59-year-old man from Burnaby B.C. was riding with two other people, each on separate vehicles, when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over, RCMP said in a release Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say he was wearing a helmet at the time.

An autopsy has been scheduled.