B.C. man killed in off-road vehicle rollover north of Winnipeg
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:50PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:51PM CST
A B.C. man was killed after being thrown from an off-road vehicle in the R.M. of St. Andrews, Man., on Tuesday.
Selkirk RCMP said they received a report about a single vehicle rollover on Taylor Road around 9 p.m.
The 59-year-old man from Burnaby B.C. was riding with two other people, each on separate vehicles, when he lost control and the vehicle rolled over, RCMP said in a release Wednesday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say he was wearing a helmet at the time.
An autopsy has been scheduled.