A children’s clothing company has recalled four items from their spring 2018 collection due to a potential choking hazard.

Peekaboo Beans is recalling clothing that’s made of “dark heather charcoal fabric” and features the lot number 1117 NOV 2017, according to the Canadian government. The products run in all sizes up to three.

The bean logo that is attached to these garments can be detached, posing a risk for choking. As of June 1, there’s been one report in Canada of an infant peeling off the logo, but there are no reported injuries.

Approximately 546 of the recalled items were sold in Canada between Jan. 23 2018 and April 30, 2018.

Anyone who has purchased this product is advised to stop using it and return it to a Peekaboo Beans in order to get a replacement product or a refund.

More information is available on the Government of Canada website.