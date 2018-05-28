

CTV Winnipeg





Sixteen flavours of organic baby food pouches are being recalled over packaging issues after complaints from consumers.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, eight flavours of the Love Child Organics brand and eight flavours of PC Organics brand baby food pouches have packaging defects that could allow “spoilage microorganisms” to get in and damage the food. All of the food pouches are 128 milliliters and have best before dates up to and including May 25, 2019.

The complete list of flavours can be found on the CFIA website.

Recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The CFIA is conducting an investigation, which could lead to other products being recalled.

No one has reported any sickness after consuming this product.