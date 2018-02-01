

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has issued a joint recall with authorities in the US and an active wear company of baby onesies sold in six, 12 and 18 months sizes.

The recall says the onesies use a metal snap that can detach, posing a choking risk. Approximately 103,080 of the Alstyle Apparel & Activewear onesies were sold in Canada, distributed by Gildan Activewear Inc, between August 2015 and September 2017.

The onesies were sold in solid pink, white, red, blue and black versions, and have a tag in the neck area marked with the words “Alstyle” and “Made in Mexico.” They also had a tag in the left inside seam marked with a “CAT-#-J” date code.

Consumers are advised to stop using the onesies immediately and contact Alstyle to make arrangements to exchange it for a gift card.

More information is available on Health Canada’s website.