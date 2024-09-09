Bachman Turner Overdrive Way: City recommends honorary name change to Winnipeg road

Winnipeggers could soon be able to kick it into four-wheel drive and let it ride down the road on Bachman Turner Overdrive Way.

In June, the property and development committee requested a report on the possibility of renaming the Disraeli Bridge after the famous Winnipeg rock band Bachman Turner Overdrive.

The report is now back and it recommends the Disraeli Freeway between Main Street and Argyle Street be named Bachman Turner Overdrive Way for no more than five years.

Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) originally proposed the name change saying Randy Bachman and his band have put Winnipeg on the map and the change would pay tribute to the band's legacy and foster tourism.

When Eadie submitted the motion to the city, he noted Bachman signed off on the idea as well.

The report recommends the application cost for the name change would come from the Mynarski ward allowance and the sign and installation costs would come from the Mynarski and St. Norbert-Seine River ward allowances.

The name change would not cost the city anything.

The property and development committee will discuss the report on Sept. 13.