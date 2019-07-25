

CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipeg charity that works to feed and clothe the homeless lost a number of donations in a massive warehouse fire early Monday morning.

Agape Table used the warehouse on Jarvis Avenue to store donations, including donated prizes for an upcoming charity golf tournament and winter clothing.

All of these things were lost in the fire that completely destroyed the warehouse.

Dave Feniuk, the general manager of Agape Table said the loss is significant.

“On average, we’re handing out a little over a thousand over the winter and we were somewhat ahead of the game and now we are back to ground zero," he said.

"They are not insurable because there is no real value because people are gracious enough to donate them."

Agape Table is looking for donations to replace those lost.

