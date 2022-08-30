Back to school: Manitoba puts $6.5M for 'post-pandemic academic needs'

As students, teachers and school staff get ready to return to the classroom next week, the Manitoba government is allocating additional funding to support, "post-pandemic academic needs."

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced on Tuesday that $6.5 million will be put into the education system.

From that money, $2 million will focus on learning and supports for children, including $1 million to be used for the Manitoba Remote Learning Support Centre, which provides after-school learning for students in grades one to eight.

"This year, after two and a half years of public health restrictions and changes to the school experience, I am pleased to welcome all students and staff back to full-time in-person learning," said Ewasko.

"Mental health research and initiatives, digital learning supports and $4.5 million in federal funding to support ongoing ventilation projects, are all part of a comprehensive approach to ensuring Manitoba students and their teachers have safe, secure learning environments and support their success."

On top of the support centre, $250,000 will be used for a survey to collect data on the health and well-being of children from grades 6 to 10; $150,000 is being invested into the Kids Help Phone; $390,000 to support and enhance online resources and video-streaming services, and $250,000 to research to understand the effect of the pandemic on learning outcomes.

Ewasko said the funding coming from the federal government will be used for more than 300 ventilation projects at around 250 schools throughout the province. The projects will include CO2 monitor installations and air filter upgrades.

CONTINUING TO DEAL WITH COVID-19

As schools prepare to have full classrooms again, Ewasko was asked what plans are in place to ensure students and staff have access to tools required to ensure protection, such as masks and rapid tests.

"(We're) working hard with our education partners all across this great province of ours. We are working with school divisions and school boards to see what they are needing within their own communities. And yes, rapid tests and masks are still available through our distribution centre and basically, school divisions are able to order them as they see fit."

He added monitoring for COVID-19 will continue through the work of Public Health, but noted restrictions have been lifted for schools throughout the province.