

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





When it comes to driving through Winnipeg’s residential side streets, most people believe the city needs to keep up the pace.

Probe Research in collaboration with CTV Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press surveyed 653 Winnipeg adults about whether it’s a good idea to reduce speed limits on residential side streets from 50 to 30 kilometres an hour, which would slow traffic and nullify the need to reduce speed in school zones.

The results of the poll show that the majority of Winnipeggers are not in favour of lowering the limits. Specifically, 65 per cent of respondents said it was either a bad or very bad idea, while 35 per cent said it was a good or very good idea.

“People hate the idea,” said Mary Agnes Welch, a senior researcher at Probe Research.

According to Dr. Lynne Warda with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority the risk of fatal injury for pedestrians hit by vehicles increases dramatically at speeds greater than 30 kilometres an hour. She said there is up to an 85 per cent risk of death at speeds around 50 kilometres an hour, while only a five per cent risk at 30 kilometres an hour.

When broken down into demographic subgroups the numbers suggest adults with kids living at home are more likely than other residents to think this is a good idea.

Support for reduced speed limits on residential side streets is also higher in the city’s core (42 per cent) and with those who earn less than $30,000 a year (50 per cent).

Welch points out that even though most people are against this idea, when asked if they feel more or less safe on roads, 40 per cent of Winnipeggers said they feel less safe.

“So even though we feel less safe, we don’t actually want to do anything that inconveniences our ability to move around this city in a speedy way,” she said.

In 2013 the city rejected a proposal to lower the residential speed limit to 40 kilometres an hour, saying research showed drivers weren’t slowing down just because the speed was lowered.

The Probe Research poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, 95 per cent of the time. The margin of error is higher within each population subgroup.

Respondents were recruited to complete an online survey through wireless and landline phone numbers.

-With files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos.