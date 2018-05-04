In the battle of fire versus water, Badger resident Donna Stewart hopes water wins.

As crews fight a nearby wildfire from above, she’s taking her own precaution by setting up a sprinkler on her front lawn.

“All the people that own property out here know we’re at the mercy of Mother Nature. And thing can turn on a dime,” Stewart said.

Since Sunday, nearly 4800 hectares have burned in the RM of Piney.

On a gravel road north of Badger, the deputy reeve of the RM, Ken Prociw, points out a forested area that’s now burnt. He said Sunday was the worst day.

“This was just a ball of fire in here,” Prociw said.

As of Friday, the wildfire was still listed as out of control, but it hadn’t moved in the past 24 hours.

Firefighters are dumping water on it from above.

“They’re taking infrared pictures and they’re going to the outside making sure they’re all put out and once that’s done they’ll concentrate on the inner hotspots,” Prociw said.

The deputy reeve said along with a dry spring that’s brought little rain, previous storms and a forest fire that left trees on the ground has been fuel for the fire.

“It was bone dry in here and it just ran,” Prociw said.

While provincial road 203 has reopened, a burn ban is still in place.

Residents in Badger are closely monitoring the situation.