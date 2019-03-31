

CTV Winnipeg





An overnight shelter in Winnipeg is winding down for the season but volunteers are ramping up a new effort to help the city’s homeless.

On Sunday, 1JustCity held a bag making workshop in partnership with the Transcona Memorial United Church.

Winnipeggers learned how to transform regular plastic shopping bags into carry bags.

Volunteers say it can be a long process; some bags can take a few weeks finish.

1JustCity says the bags will be distributed by its partner organizations to those who need them.