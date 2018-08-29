

The Canadian Press





BRANDON, Man. - The Brandon Police Service is purchasing new equipment with money the Manitoba government has seized from criminals.

The province says $76,500 will go to buying bulletproof vests and helmets for members of Brandon's tactical unit.

Another $32,500 will be used to fund specialized tools such as holsters with lights, portable lights and surveillance equipment.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says in a release that it's important officers have the right gear to protected them in high-risk situations.

Tourniquets will also be purchased and carried by all Brandon police officers so they can provide immediate and potentially life-saving first aid to themselves or others.

The Brandon Police Service has received more than $450,000 from Manitoba's Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund since 2016.

Cullen says more than $1.4 million from the fund will be distributed this year to police agencies across Manitoba.