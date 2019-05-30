

CTV Winnipeg





Chief Murray Clearsky of Waywayseecappo First Nation confirmed Thursday a band constable was stabbed in the community Wednesday night.

The chief told CTV News the constable pulled over a vehicle to do a routine spot check when he was stabbed in the back and in the back of the head.

The constable is in stable condition in hospital.

Clearsky wouldn’t provide any more details in the case.

Waywayseecappo First Nation is about 320 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg near the RM of Russell.

Manitoba RCMP said more information is coming.