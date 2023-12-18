Barron scores OT power-play goal as Canadiens edge Jets 3-2
Justin Barron scored a power-play goal 1:09 into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.
Barron fired the puck through traffic to beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Canadiens (14-13-4), who have points in four of their past five games (3-1-1).
Anderson's fourth goal of the season followed the pair he scored in Montreal's 5-3 win over the New York Islanders last Saturday.
Jake Allen made 30 saves for his first win in eight games (1-6-1). His previous victory was a 4-3 shootout win over the Jets on Oct. 28.
Jets forward Cole Perfetti tied the game 2-2 off a rebound with 7:36 remaining in the third period.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Daughter comes face to face with mom's accused killer in Corner Brook, N.L., court
Marina Goodyear came face to face with her father Monday in a Corner Brook, N.L., courtroom for the first time since he was accused of killing her mother.
Canadians fear for the future of the middle class, according to a nationwide survey
Fewer than 31 per cent of Canadians are optimistic about the future of Canada’s middle class, according to the latest class-identity survey by research firm Pollara Strategic Insights.
Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands were evacuated from a town on Reykjanes Peninsula
A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country's civil defence to be on high alert.
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he's convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Jonathan Majors was convicted Monday of assaulting his former girlfriend after a trial that he hoped would vindicate him and restore his status as an emerging Hollywood star. It did just the opposite: Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. dropped him hours after the verdict.
Power out for thousands across Maritimes amid strong winds
Maritimers are bracing from strong winds and rain in the region Monday.
Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee accused of 2003 sex assault on helicopter
A new lawsuit claims musician Tommy Lee sexually assaulted a woman in a helicopter during a drug-filled 2003 flight in California.
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
'A complete farce': Touring Guess Who band members ask for dismissal of lawsuit brought by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman
The current lineup of The Guess Who are calling an October 2023 lawsuit from former bandmates Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman 'meritless' and calling for the motion to be dismissed.
Judge criticizes Trump's expert witness as he again refuses to toss fraud lawsuit
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has lost his latest bid to end the business fraud lawsuit he faces in New York as he campaigns to reclaim the White House.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan hospitals report 951 service disruptions since 2019, data shows
Hospitals across Saskatchewan have collectively experienced a new disruption to service every day and a half for the past four years.
-
Council passes 2024 Regina city budget with 2.85% mill rate increase
After four days of deliberations, Regina city council approved its 2024 budget during an evening vote on Monday.
-
'I have dreamed of representing Canada': Regina trampoline athlete shines on world stage
Regina athlete Hannah Metheral competed at the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Birmingham, UK last month – where she walked away with a bronze medal.
Saskatoon
-
'It's so hard to be a woman in Afghanistan': Final Afghan refugee joins classmates in Saskatoon
The final Afghan student who fled the Taliban in her home country is now in Saskatoon, joining a contingent of others who arrived over the past two years.
-
Three Saskatoon teens honoured for rescuing woman from a burning house
Avery Chubb and his two friends Georgia Vanderlinde and Quinn Hogan were having a typical afternoon last month until they saw thick plumes of black smoke coming from a home on Zeman Crescent.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes in northwestern Ontario over weekend
A 23-year-old from Winnipeg and a 31-year-old from Toronto were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
How Timmins police are tackling the city's problems on the streets
With a growing concern about the level of crime, homelessness and drug addiction in northern Ontario, Sergio Arangio is taking a closer look at what is being done in Timmins to solve it.
-
Thunder Bay police not legally responsible for man’s freezing death in 2015: SIU
Police behaviour was questionable but didn’t rise to the level of criminality, says a formal review of an Indigenous man’s 2015 death in Thunder Bay.
Edmonton
-
Agreement reached to clear 8 'high-risk' encampments
An agreement has been reached regarding a plan to deal with multiple homeless encampments in Edmonton.
-
Smith says it wasn't her decision to nix job offer to Alberta public health doctor
Premier Danielle Smith is denying it was her decision to quash the hiring of Alberta's former chief medical officer to a new job at the province's health agency.
-
Police issue warning about violent sexual offender being released from jail
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of a previous police warning will be released in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Blowing snow could make for messy commute in GTA
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for this evening in Toronto, with 4 to 8 cm of snow expected to blanket the city.
-
Amid little short-term rental enforcement, Toronto community group books room for evidence
Frustrated about the lack of enforcement of apparently illegal short-term rental units operating in Toronto’s Kensington Market neighbourhood, a community group took matters into their own hands – and appears to have gotten results.
-
Trent has season-high points, rebounds as Raptors rally past Hornets 114-99
Gary Trent Jr. came off the bench for a season-high 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors rallied past the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 114-99 on Monday.
Calgary
-
Woman and man found dead in southwest Calgary home
Calgary police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after their bodies were found in the community of Parkhill last week.
-
-
Calgary's ring road, decades in the making, now complete
Following years of intensive work and decades of planning, Calgary's ring road is now complete.
Montreal
-
'They never called us': Quebec woman says husband died while on wait list for heart surgery
The number of Quebecers waiting for certain types of surgeries has reached a record high, and one Montreal woman says the long wait cost her husband his life.
-
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa youth accused in alleged terror plot now also facing explosives charges
An Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges for an alleged plot against the Jewish community is now also accused of having explosives in his possession.
-
No charges laid following pro-Palestine protest at Bayshore Shopping Centre
Ottawa police say no charges were laid after a protest erupted at the Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa last Friday that was targeting the clothing retailer Zara.
-
Rideau Centre police storefront could be closed to public for 1 year or more
The planned neighbourhood operations centre for the Ottawa Police Service at the Rideau Centre could remain closed to the public for more than a year after it opens, Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs suggested.
Atlantic
-
‘Why steal them?’ Dozens of turkeys stolen from New Brunswick grocery store
The owner of a grocery store in Salisbury, N.B. said around 60 frozen turkeys were stolen from a trailer parked behind their store early Sunday morning.
-
N.B. pet store faces tight timeline to rehome animals following eviction notice
Doug Harper, owner of Harper’s Exotic Animals and Pet Supply, says about 150 rescue animals are in his care, and fears what their future could be if new homes cannot be found.
-
“This adds to the stress”: NB Power’s rate hike request prompts calls for action
A New Brunswick anti-poverty group says NB Power’s pitch to hike power rates by 12.8 per cent next year will push more families over the financial edge.
Kitchener
-
Child killed, another hurt in horse drawn buggy crash
OPP say one child was killed and another hurt after a vehicle struck their horse drawn buggy just north of Milverton on Monday.
-
'One last time': Final year for elaborate Elora, Ont. Grinch display
The family behind the display, which has described as "about a 50/50 mixture of joy and pure terror," is giving it one last hurrah.
-
Kitchener axe incident now considered 'hate-motivated crime' by police
Police are now calling an incident involving an axe in a Kitchener neighbourhood Saturday a “hate-motivated crime.”
Vancouver
-
9 dead in 18 police shootings in B.C. so far this year
The Abbotsford police shooting of a reportedly suicidal man Sunday evening brings the total number of people shot by police in British Columbia this year to 18 – with nine of those incidents being fatal.
-
'What's wrong with B.C.?': Seniors group questions why province isn't covering cost of new RSV vaccine
This cold and flu season, the B.C. government has been warning about RSV, a respiratory virus that can be dangerous, especially for high-risk seniors.
-
Woman alleges suspended Victoria police officer threatened her
A woman who filed a complaint against a Victoria police officer alleges he threatened to leak explicit videos of her.
Vancouver Island
-
-
'Robbing Peter to pay Paul': Canadian navy warship sails home on borrowed transponder
When HMCS Ottawa, a workhorse frigate of the Canadian navy, sailed back to British Columbia this week after four months at sea, it made the journey home on a borrowed transponder that had been cannibalized from another vessel and airlifted out to sea.
-
Saanich man arrested after break-in at Uptown shopping centre
Saanich police say officers arrested one man and recovered more than $5,000 in merchandise after a break-in was reported Sunday at the Uptown shopping centre.