Barron scores OT power-play goal as Canadiens edge Jets 3-2

Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Montreal Canadiens' goaltender Jake Allen (34) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Justin Barron scored a power-play goal 1:09 into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Barron fired the puck through traffic to beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Josh Anderson and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Canadiens (14-13-4), who have points in four of their past five games (3-1-1).

Anderson's fourth goal of the season followed the pair he scored in Montreal's 5-3 win over the New York Islanders last Saturday.

Jake Allen made 30 saves for his first win in eight games (1-6-1). His previous victory was a 4-3 shootout win over the Jets on Oct. 28.

Jets forward Cole Perfetti tied the game 2-2 off a rebound with 7:36 remaining in the third period.

