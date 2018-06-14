

CTV Winnipeg





A handful of bars and restaurants across Winnipeg have received liquor service extensions during the 2018 World Cup.

Manitoba’s standard hours for liquor service are from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., but during the World Cup 10 games start at 7 a.m. For these matches, establishments with liquor licenses can request to extend their hours with the Liquor and Gaming Authority of Manitoba (LGA), but it’s not required.

There is one game that begins at 5 a.m. and no extensions will be granted for that day.

The LGA has received six extension requests so far five have been approved. The sixth request is under review.

The five establishments that have been approved to extend their hours to 7 a.m. are:

- Delta Sports Club

- King’s Head Pub and Eatery

- Mano A Mano

- Santarem Recreational Club

- The Grove Pub and Restaurant

The 2018 World Cup is hosted by Russia and kicks off Thursday.