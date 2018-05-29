

Sportswear manufacturer Under Armour Inc. is recalling two models of baseball cleats that could pose an injury risk.

Health Canada says the affected models of Yard Low DT and Highland Yard DT baseball cleats are prone to splitting or breaking open.

If a person is wearing the cleat and trying to change directions when the break happens, they could get hurt.

Health Canada says Under Armour Inc. had received no reports of injuries related to the cleats, as of May 23, 2018.

In Canada, 102 pairs of the cleats were sold.

The affected model numbers are 1297320 and 3000353 and can be found on the outer packaging for the shoe.

Health Canada said consumers should stop using the cleats and can contact the company for a full refund.

More information is available on the Health Canada website.