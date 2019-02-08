

CTV Winnipeg





An umbrella sports organization said its leagues that use a word many consider to be derogatory will have to find a new term.

Basketball Manitoba said it us removing all references to the term ‘midget’ from use. The word has long been used as an age category in sports leagues, but many consider it offensive.

Basketball Manitoba said it made the move to strike the word from usage in consultation with Sport Manitoba and the Little People of Manitoba organization. It said its provincial team stopped using the term a decade ago, but some local leagues continued use.

In a statement on its website, Ross Wedlake, president of Basketball Manitoba said, "It's time we move away as a sport from using a term that has a long negative history in society and ensures basketball is as welcoming and inclusive as possible."

In the same statement, Samantha Rayburn-Trubyk, president of the Little People of Manitoba, Samantha Rayburn-Trubyk offered gratitude for support and respect.

“For this, we are truly and forever grateful,” she said.