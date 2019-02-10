

CTV Winnipeg





A faulty bathroom fan is being blamed for a fire at Wolseley strip mall Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says it fought the fire in the 900 block of Portage Ave. near Arlington St. just before 8 a.m.

Footage gathered by CTV News shows officials attending to Valentine’s Fitness and Weight Loss Centre, where a glass door had shattered to pieces.

When they arrived, crews say they found smoke coming from the eaves of the building.

Thanks to the sprinkler system, they managed to extinguish the fire in minutes.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries we reported, but officials say the building suffered serious smoke damage.

No damage estimates are available yet.