Battle over Lemay Forest development could be heading to court
The battle over the Lemay Forest could be heading to court as the developer who owns the land is threatening the city with legal action.
Tochal Developments wants to build an assisted living facility on the site, and says it is waiting on the city to proceed.
The developer accuses City of Winnipeg planners of stalling the application process.
“The next logical step if the city doesn't respond to processing our application is legal action,” said John Wintrup, a professional planner who represents the developer.
At the same time, the developer says it received low-ball offers to sell the land.
The company has said it will sell the forest for the right price, but has received offers from the Manitoba Habitat Conservancy (MHC) and Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) for less than half of what the land is worth.
Now, Tochal Developments has sent a letter to the City of Winnipeg threatening legal action.
It alleges the city's planning department is delaying its development application.
The letter says the developer has no intention of selling the property for such paltry sums, and will commence lawfully permitted pre-development activities shortly.
“Then we get an offer, a lowball offer, to purchase the land within five days, to accept it or not while the city is delaying our application for moving forward. This is all too coincidental for us,” Wintrup said.
Area residents have been pushing to keep the forest as is.
In January, the city started exploring options with other groups who may want to buy the property.
The MHC says its offer is based on an independent appraisal.
The organization has secured funding from the federal and provincial governments, but it expires at the end of the month.
"We tried to provide a fair and full value for the property and keep it for the residents of Winnipeg so yeah, I'm disappointed the offer was not accepted,” said MHC CEO Stephen Carlyle.
MMF president David Chartrand says if a purchase price can't be reached, he is willing to start legal action of his own to prevent any development, as he has concerns there could be a cemetery there from a former orphanage.
“St. Norbert is very historic to us as Métis, of course. This is where the Métis stood firm, prevented the invasion of what we called Upper Canada at the time,” he said.
The City of Winnipeg declined to comment on the matter.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A newspaper says video of Prince William and Kate should halt royal rumour mill. That's a tall order
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been filmed at a farm shop near their Windsor home, The Sun newspaper reported -- the first footage of Kate since she had abdominal surgery for an unspecified condition two months ago.
'You ask for your money, they disappear': Ontario man loses $17K to AI crypto scam
A Toronto man is spreading the word of a cryptocurrency scam that lures victims using AI-generated news sites after he lost $17,000 in investments.
Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'
The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.
High thoughts: The habits of Canadian cannabis users are revealed in a new StatCan report
Statistics Canada has conducted a series of surveys to measure the impacts of legalized cannabis since the Cannabis Act took effect in 2018. The latest one, the 2023 National Cannabis Survey, sheds light on users' preferences and habits last year.
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Trump says Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate Israel' and their religion
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday charged that Jews who vote for Democrats 'hate Israel' and hate 'their religion,' igniting a firestorm of criticism from the White House and Jewish leaders.
Toronto family doctor who called patient's body 'perfect' suspended for 3 months: tribunal
A family doctor in Toronto has been suspended for three months after a disciplinary tribunal found that he failed to follow proper protocols while examining a patient's breasts and made inappropriate comments about her body.
Freddie Mercury's home is on the market for first time since 1980 minus his 'exquisite clutter'
Freddie Mercury's sanctuary in London, where he lived the last decade of his life, is on sale for the first time in nearly half a century -- minus his "exquisite clutter."
'The lost season': Winter comes to a close as Canada's warmest on record
The warmest winter on record could have far-reaching effects on everything from wildfire season to erosion, climatologists say, while offering a preview of what the season could resemble in the not-so-distant future unless steps are taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. senior hockey team surprised after acquiring sizable fan base
A senior "A" hockey team from southeast Saskatchewan is quietly gaining a huge following.
-
'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province's debt in its upcoming budget.
-
Woman, 18, killed by co-worker's vehicle on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw police say an 18-year-old woman who was at work has died from injuries she sustained in a collision with a vehicle being driven by her co-worker last Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'We have to pivot': Saskatoon ambulance gets stuck in ice ruts
While much of the snow is melting off roadways in the city, some ruts in residential areas have been causing issues for drivers and emergency crews.
-
FSIN faces forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada over 'allegations' of misspending
An organization that represents the chiefs of 74 Saskatchewan First Nations is being subjected to a forensic audit by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).
-
'More on the back of taxpayers': Sask. hears calls to decrease debt ahead of provincial budget
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) and Sask. NDP are calling on the government to halt potential increases to the province's debt in its upcoming budget.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's annual inflation rate ticked down to 2.8 per cent in February, defying expectations
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate edged down to 2.8 per cent in February.
-
'Utterly disgusting': Group that wants life-lease money back slams new Alberta legislation
A group representing former residents who say they're owed tens of millions from an Edmonton-based operator say the Alberta government's plans for life leases don't go far enough to address those who are waiting for repayment.
-
Edmonton Oilers sign Canadian university goalie Connor Ungar
The Edmonton Oilers have signed Canadian university goalie Connor Ungar to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Calgary
-
'He didn't want to die': Family of Calgary man killed in standoff speaks out
Family of a Calgary man killed after a 30-hour standoff with police last week are speaking out, sharing details of the tense and heart-wrenching experience.
-
New U.S. meat labelling rules causing Canadian cattle industry concern
New meat labelling rules in the United States could have an impact on the ability of Canadian beef producers to move their product into its largest consumer market.
-
Alex Ovechkin scores twice, Washington Capitals douse Calgary Flames 5-2
Alex Ovechkin became the third player in NHL history to score 20 goals in 19 consecutive seasons on Monday.
Toronto
-
'You ask for your money, they disappear': Ontario man loses $17K to AI crypto scam
A Toronto man is spreading the word of a cryptocurrency scam that lures victims using AI-generated news sites after he lost $17,000 in investments.
-
Murder trial expected to start today for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021
The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.
-
Spring in Toronto to start with below freezing temperatures
It may have been one of the warmest winters on record, but spring in Toronto is expected to kick start with some below-freezing temperatures.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What does the warm winter mean for spring in Ottawa?
Spring officially arrives at 11:06 p.m. today. What can Ottawa expect this year?
-
Here's what to expect in Ottawa when former PM Brian Mulroney lies in state
There will be road closures and an increased police presence in downtown Ottawa this week as former prime minister Brian Mulroney lies in state in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa ranks the 5th worst city for bed bugs in Canada, Orkin Canada says
Ottawa is one of Canada's "bed buggiest" cities, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
Cold, snow mark the first week of spring in Montreal
While the first half of March in Montreal had above-average temperatures and occasional double-digit warmth, cold and snow are expected to welcome the beginning of spring.
-
Agreement in principle reached between FIQ, Quebec government
The FIQ announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with the Quebec government.
-
Report shows no progress on Quebec emergency room waits
The median waiting time in emergency rooms has remained relatively stable year on year, at 5 hours 13 minutes, according to a report published Monday by the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).
Atlantic
-
'He was amazing': Nova Scotia child dies following case of invasive strep A
A Nova Scotian child has passed away after contracting invasive strep A.
-
N.S. teen pleads guilty to two counts of aggravated assault in connection with high school stabbing
A Nova Scotia teenager accused of stabbing two staff members at a Halifax-area high school last year has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault.
-
'It's absolutely tragic': N.B. RCMP investigate man's death as homicide, charge 2 men with second-degree murder
The RCMP says a man’s death in Sackville, N.B., over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide and two men have been charged in the case.
Vancouver
-
'I'm disappointed': Fire-ravaged Shuswap disputes BC Wildfire Service outreach claims
As their community still struggles with rebuilding infrastructure and housing residents whose homes burned in a devastating wildfire, Shuswap’s local government is baffled at comments made by provincial officials.
-
Residents call on city to improve 'nightmare' West End intersection
People living Vancouver’s West End are calling on the city to do something about a “nightmare” intersection that residents say has been the scene of numerous accidents and near-accidents.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to climb well above $2/L
Just after midnight Monday, the price for gasoline at stations throughout Metro Vancouver climbed above $2 per litre, before dipping ever so slightly below the two-dollar mark.
Vancouver Island
-
City of Victoria buys historic Hermann's Jazz Club for $4M
The City of Victoria is getting into the live music business after shelling out nearly $4 million to buy the Hermann's Jazz Club building, home to one of the longest-running jazz clubs in the country.
-
Police investigating slashing at Vancouver Island minor hockey game
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating an extreme slashing incident that sent a young hockey player to hospital on Friday.
-
New mental health unit supports young adults at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital
Island Health, the province and parents are celebrating the gradual opening of a new mental health unit at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital.
Kelowna
-
Crews battle wildfires in B.C.'s Okanagan Sunday
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Northern Ontario
-
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
-
Five drivers nabbed for excessive speeding on Highway 69 south of Sudbury
A dozen tickets were handed out to a handful of drivers on Highway 69 south of Sudbury during a speed enforcement operation, police say.
-
Sudburian driving company truck charged with impaired
A member of the public saw a company truck swerving all over the road on Sunday afternoon and alerted police.
Barrie
-
St. Patrick's Day fatal crash in Caledon
One person is dead and another injured after a three-vehicle crash in Caledon Sunday.
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Winter travel advisory issued with heavy snowfall in the forecast
A winter travel advisory is in place for Tuesday in parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka, with up to 10 centimetres of heavy snowfall in the forecast.
-
Midland-area roads keep police busy: OPP
One week on Southern Georgian Bay roads has claimed the life of a young man and left three others with criminal charges.
Kitchener
-
Former Dutchie's employees say they took wage disputes to Ont. Ministry of Labour
Two former employees of a Kitchener, Ont., grocer said their Ministry of Labour cases were settled, but only one has been paid what they were allegedly owed.
-
No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Guelph encampment
Guelph police say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out at a Guelph encampment Monday night.
-
Arrest made in downtown Kitchener stabbing
One person has been hurt, and another is in police custody, after a stabbing in downtown Kitchener.
London
-
Life-threatening injuries, 'substantial' diesel fuel spill after London crash
One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in London Tuesday morning. According to London fire, the crash happened on Dundas Street near Creamery Road and one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
-
Elderly woman on trial in roadside death of 8-year-old Girl Guide
A chaotic scene was described in a London, Ont. courtroom as the trial of a senior citizen charged in the roadside crash that killed a young girl got underway on Monday.
-
Premier Ford visiting London Tuesday
Ford will be attending the Grain Farmer of Ontario's 2024 March Classic and is expected to make remarks around 12 p.m.