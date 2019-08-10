The number of grasshoppers appears to have spiked in some Manitoba communities this summer.

According to Manitoba’s grasshopper forecast populations generally increase more over a series of dry years.

“Although the forecast is for very light risk for most of Manitoba in 2019, there was an increase in grasshopper levels in some areas compared to previous years,” the forecast said.

Entomologist Taz Stuart said dry conditions have created favourable conditions for an increase in the insect's population.

Since moving to Winnipeg 15 years ago he said he hasn't seen anything like it.

"They're all adults. They're flying around. We've got multiple species present and they'll be here until it gets cold. They're not going away,” said Stuart from a park in Linden Ridge Saturday, where the grasshoppers have moved in.

As harvest season gets underway, he said the insects could have a negative impact on crops.

Family yard overrun with grasshoppers

Around the MacFarlane’s yard in Grosse Ile, Man., about a 20 minutes north of Winnipeg, an oasis to entertain guests has turned into a yard the family wants to avoid.

Grasshoppers have multiplied, landing on the barbeque and patio, ravishing garden plants, and making it impossible to venture on the grass without the insects jumping around.

"They're like popcorn popping out of the ground,” said Miles who lives at the property with his wife and son.

The family noticed the critters three weeks ago.

"Then they got more and more, and now we're at the point we can't even go outside because we're battling thousands of them," said Miles.

"I have flip flops and they and get in between there, and that's pretty gross. We still go out and do what we need to do, but it's curtailed our outdoor experiences.”

Miles’s 15-years-old son Carlen said the grasshoppers have caused him to spend more time indoors. When he mowed the lawn, he said they jumped all over his legs.

“It was gross and I haven't wanted to mow the lawn since,” said Carlen.

"It seems hopeless and there are so many of them, and I don't know there's a lot we can do,” he added.

The MacFarlane's have decided to wait out the invasion this summer. At the end of the season, they plan to dig up dirt in the hopes of disrupting the grasshoppers’ eggs, to stop them from coming back next year.

Grasshopper solutions

Entomologist Taz Stuart said there are some natural 'fungus' products that can help control grasshoppers. He recommends people thoroughly wash garden foods if a product is applied.

Stuart said a pest control company can spray an insecticide to get rid of grasshoppers, but they tend to return.