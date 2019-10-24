

The Canadian Press





B-C's government is set to introduce human-rights legislation today, becoming the first province to implement the U-N Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The legislation would mandate the government to bring provincial laws and policies into harmony with aims of the United Nations Declaration.

Indigenous relations and reconciliation minister Scott Fraser says the legislation is a B-C version of a federal bill that died on the Senate order paper when Parliament adjourned for Monday's election.