Bear Clan making changes over COVID-19 concerns

The Bear Clan Patrol is making some changes due to concerns over COVID-19, including not using volunteers in patrols for the time being.

The group, which provides security to the inner city, said it made this decision due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and the latest round of restrictions. It noted volunteers won’t be part of patrols until at least Jan. 11, 2022.

The chapter coordinators will still be patrolling the streets from Wednesday to Sunday.

“We’re still going to continue doing what we do,” said Kevin Walker, interim executive director of the Bear Clan Patrol, in an interview on Thursday.

“Getting out blankets, warm clothing, things like that.”

Walker said the group is making this change to keep its staff, volunteers and community members safe.

“I know our volunteers are very much wanting to be part of it, but right now, just the way it is, we want to be on the safe side,” he said.

The Bear Clan’s food distribution service will continue with COVID-19 precautions in place.

The group is still accepting donations and is looking for items such as mittens, gloves and hand warmers.