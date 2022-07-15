Bear Clan volunteer assaulted with edged weapon

Winnipeg police officers are investigating an assault in the city’s North End on Thursday, with the Bear Clan confirming the victim was one of its volunteers.

Police said they were called to the area of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Images show a large police presence and yellow police tape surrounding a business in the area.

When police got to the scene, they found a male with injuries from an “edged weapon.” Officers are still looking for the suspect.

Police did not provide many details about the victim, but the Bear Clan said the victim is one of its volunteers.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more details on the situation as they become available.