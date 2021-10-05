Bear climbing hydro pole prompts brief power outage in Manitoba community

WINNIPEG -

A small bear is back safe and sound with its mom after going for a climb on a Hydro pole Tuesday morning.

Manitoba Hydro said on Twitter that the bear climbed a pole near Petersfield this morning.

Hydro wanted to ensure the bear was safe so it turned the power off in the area, which affected around 230 customers.

Hydro said once the power was off, people watching the scene were told to give the bear some space and it slowly made its way down the pole.

Once off, it ran away into the bush and appeared to climb another tree, with Hydro saying it went back to its mom.