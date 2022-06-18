Bear euthanized after being shot by police officer in Winnipeg

A bear spotted in Winnipeg early Saturday morning has been euthanized after it was shot by a Winnipeg police officer.

Winnipeg police told CTV News officers received two different calls regarding bear sightings in the city Saturday morning. The first call came in shortly before 2 a.m. on Kildonan Meadow Drive in Transcona. However, when officers arrived the bear was gone.

Police received a second call about a bear sighting in the 800 block of Talbot Avenue a few hours later around 4:45 a.m. Police could not confirm if this was the same bear from the first call.

Winnipeg police confirmed the bear was shot by one of the responding officers. Police said the bear then ran up a tree where it remained injured until Manitoba Conservation officers arrived a few hours later.

"The concern for public safety was slated as their primary reason for their course of action due to the time of day and the agitated state of the bear," Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News in an email.

David Jacobson lives in the area and said he heard what sounded like gunshots around 5 a.m. Saturday morning and saw police in the area.

"They were having spotlights all through the trees," David said, adding his wife saw the bear fall from the tree.

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News that conservation officers responded to a call from Winnipeg police about an injured bear in a tree in the Elmwood area of the city.

"The animal was tranquillized and safely removed from the area," the spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson said due to the extent of the bear's injuries, it had to be euthanized.