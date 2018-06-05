

CTV Winnipeg





A bear that was on the loose Tuesday morning in Transcona has been captured.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the call came in around 5 a.m. The bear was near Kildare Avenue and Plessis Road.

Manitoba Conservation was notified and Hydro is assisted.

All schools in the area were notified and residents were advised not to walk in the area.

Conservation was able to get the bear down from the tree and a cage is on the way.

Conservation officers said they were able to poke the bear with a tranquilizer stick. It will be held for 24 hours and released into the wild.

The bear is a 1-year-old male.