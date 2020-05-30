WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers in Charleswood got quite the surprise Saturday morning when a black bear was spotted in a tree.

Winnipeg police said officers and Manitoba Conservation are on scene.

It is advised that people avoid the area of the 600 block of Pepperloaf Cresent near RannockAvenue.

Officers are in the area of 600 block of Pepperloaf near Rannock where a bear has been located. Please avoid the area at this time. Manitoba Conservation has been alerted. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 30, 2020 Well if Charleswood didn't seem cottage country enough, we now have bears. Meet Charlie The Bear. He's taken refuge on a street called Pepperloaf. #CharleswoodBear #CharlieTheBear pic.twitter.com/0GZWLsWy5m — Tyler Walsh (@walsht) May 30, 2020

