Bear spotted in tree in Charlsewood area
Published Saturday, May 30, 2020 9:50AM CST Last Updated Saturday, May 30, 2020 9:54AM CST
(Source: Facebook/Paula Painchaud)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers in Charleswood got quite the surprise Saturday morning when a black bear was spotted in a tree.
Winnipeg police said officers and Manitoba Conservation are on scene.
It is advised that people avoid the area of the 600 block of Pepperloaf Cresent near RannockAvenue.
This is a developing story. More details to come.