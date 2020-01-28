WINNIPEG -- Beer and popcorn prices are dropping for Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games.

True North Sports & Entertainment released a letter to fans announcing the changes to the cost of concessions as the team prepares for next season, the Jets ten-year anniversary return to Winnipeg.

“To begin, please accept our gratitude and thanks. A 10th anniversary season is testament to the investment of time, money, and emotional energy from our entire community,” stated the letter.

True North said it is reducing prices immediately on “fan favourite” items including beer, popcorn, water, pizza and fountain pop by an average of 30 per cent.

It said ticket prices will go up, but only by 2.1%, the lowest increase in six years.

The letter says the changes are due to feedback from fans through a number of surveys.

“We have become increasingly aware of a growing sentiment related to ticket prices, the cost of food and beverages, mobile ticketing, elevated security measures, and of course, team performance,” the letter said.

The letter also said more upgrades are also planned for Bell MTS place this summer, $9 million for on-ice projections, concourse improvements, and an overhaul of the Exchange Restaurant area.

The letter is signed at the bottom by Mark Chipman and Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.