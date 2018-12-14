

UPDATED: Update: Bell MTS has confirmed it had marketers in the Transcona area on Dec. 13, after a woman reported the presence of a suspicious man who said he worked for the company.

Winnipeg police said on Monday that Bell MTS had door-to-door marketers in the area at the time of the incident, who are expected to continue to work there this week.

Last week, a woman, 46, told police that a man who said he was from Bell MTS knocked on her door and asked to come into her home in the Plessis Road and Pandora Avenue West area. The man was wearing a jacket with MTS embroidered on it.

Police said Bell MTS employees can be identified as they will be wearing a lanyard with photo ID and a clothing article with a visible Bell MTS logo on it, and they must identify themselves and provide a their name upon request.

The man is described as black, around 35 years old, five-foot-four, and wearing a jacket with MTS embroidered on it.

Police advise Winnipeggers that employees of legitimate businesses should have ID that shows where they work and offer the following tips:

- Only let service providers into your home if the visit is pre-scheduled;

- Ask to see ID;

- Don’t feel obligated to let anyone into your home, even if they have ID;

- Don’t give out personal information, or show any documents with account information, to anyone who wasn’t invited to your home;

- If someone is trying to sell you something new and you’re unsure about it, say “no.” If they continue to pressure you after you’ve asked them to leave, call the police;

- If someone says they were sent by an existing utility company, leave the person outside and call the company to confirm. You can check online if you are unsure about the company;

- Take time to consider the product that’s being offered, and tell them you will be in contact after considering it;

- If you’re unsure say no and close the door;

- Report all suspicious activity the police.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).