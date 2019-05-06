

CTV Winnipeg





The Bell MTS Place Skywalk is set to close Monday while renovations take place to rejuvenate the walkway.

The skywalk connects Portage Place and Cityplace along Hargrave Street, including the Cityplace bridge.

The renovations will include new flooring, an LED lighting upgrade, and a new colour scheme.

The portion of the skywalk will be closed until September, True North Sports + Entertainment said.