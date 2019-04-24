

CTV Winnipeg





The Bell MTS Place skywalk in downtown Winnipeg will be closed over the summer to accommodate renovations.

True North Sports + Entertainment said on Tuesday the skywalk, which connects Portage Place and Cityplace along Hargrave Street and includes the Cityplace bridge, will be closed starting on May 6 and won’t reopen until September.

The renovations consist of new flooring, a lighting upgrade and a new colour scheme, and are part of True North’s multi-year venue improvement plan.

To find out about renovation updates or information regarding access to the arena during construction go to the Bell MTS Place social media platforms or True North’s website.