Winnipeggers rallying behind the Toronto Raptors can now cheer on the team at Bell MTS Place.

On Thursday, the arena is hosting Jurassic Park 204, a free viewing party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.

Doors will open to the lower bowl only at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. start time, said Bell MTS Place in a news release Wednesday.

If the Raptors don’t clinch the series, fans can come out to a second viewing party for Game 7.

In that case, doors will open at 6 p.m. Sunday for a 7 p.m. start time.

Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support Winnipeg Harvest.