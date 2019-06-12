Featured
Bell MTS Place to host NBA Finals viewing party
Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) reacts after dunking the ball during first half NBA Eastern Conference finals action against the Milwaukee Bucks, in Toronto on Saturday, May 25, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 11:17AM CST
Winnipeggers rallying behind the Toronto Raptors can now cheer on the team at Bell MTS Place.
On Thursday, the arena is hosting Jurassic Park 204, a free viewing party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors.
Doors will open to the lower bowl only at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. start time, said Bell MTS Place in a news release Wednesday.
If the Raptors don’t clinch the series, fans can come out to a second viewing party for Game 7.
In that case, doors will open at 6 p.m. Sunday for a 7 p.m. start time.
Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to support Winnipeg Harvest.