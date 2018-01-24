UPDATE: Justice Glenn Joyal has decided Bell-Wright will have to wait 16 years before being eligible for parole. He received an automatic life sentence.

EARLIER: The mother of a Winnipeg teenager whose body was disposed of in a garbage can after he was shot and killed nearly two years ago fought tears and emotions as she read a victim impact statement during the killer's sentencing.

Nicholas Bell-Wright, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in November for the February 2016 death of 17-year-old Cooper Nemeth.

READ MORE: Bell-Wright pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Cooper Nemeth killing

Gaylene Nemeth told court her own thoughts have been "haunting and tormenting" since Cooper's death.

"Every night's consumed of nightmares," she said.

Gaylene said when she thinks about her son she sees him as "a beautiful baby" but then starts to think about what happened to Cooper on Feb. 14, 2016.

"Then I look down and there is my beautiful baby with a gun to his face," she said. "Walked to the gallows by someone claiming to be a friend."

"Mr. Bell-Wright gave Cooper a death sentence, my family a life sentence."

In an agreed statement of facts, court previously heard Nemeth and Bell-Wright were recent acquaintances who knew each other through the drug trade.

Bell-Wright said he could help Nemeth set up a drug deal.

Court heard they left a residence together and Nemeth was shot twice in the head while he was sitting in the front seat of Bell-Wright's car.

Gaylene Nemeth told court her son "clearly made some bad decisions" but that he was "at a tender age, experimenting and making mistakes."

"Cooper wasn't a gangster or a big time drug dealer. He was just a kid," she said. "Cooper was a boy. My baby. A 17-year-old excited for life."

"Mr. Bell-Wright killed my son. I don't believe for one minute he feels any remorse for what he's done to Cooper and my family."

Cooper’s father, Brent Nemeth, told court he remembers seeing his son for the last time at home on the night of Feb.14 after Cooper played a hockey game. Cooper told him he’d be home later that night, but he never returned.

“Unbeknown to us he was already gone,” said Brent Nemeth. “I constantly think about his last few moments of life and the fear he may have had.”

“This murder has wrecked my family and so many innocent people and their family as well.”

Second degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The Crown is asking for parole ineligibility of 16 years.

Crown attorney Mike Himmelman said Mr. Bell Wright’s efforts to hide the crime and mislead police “are highly aggravating.”

Himmelman told court Bell-Wright shot Nemeth with an illegal weapon he carried for intimidation purposes and to make “fast money” in the illegal drug trade.

“The fact the deceased was shot not once, but twice in the head we say adds to the moral culpability.”

Court heard Bell-Wright was on probation at the time of Nemeth’s death due to a previous assault conviction.

Justice Glenn Joyal will decide how long Bell-Wright must wait before applying for parole.

Joyal told court he may be able to give a sentence Wednesday afternoon following submissions from Bell-Wright’s lawyers.