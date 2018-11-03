

When the sun goes down on Remembrance Day, bells will ring out across Canada, echoing events from exactly 100 years ago, says Ronn Anderson.

This Nov. 11 marks 100 years since the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War.

“Spontaneously, bells in the churches across the country rang,” said Anderson, president of the Manitoba and Northwest Ontario Royal Canadian Legion.

Imitating what happened that day, local legions will ring their bells one hundred times on Remembrance Day, said Anderson.

Before that happens, Anderson says they’ll lay Canadian flags atop the graves of veterans who served in the Great War.

At the St. James Cemetery on Saturday, Anderson said his branch identified about 63 of those graves.

He says laying the flags is way to make veterans’ sacrifice visible for all to see.

“It’s our job to remember the sacrifices they made, so we can live in the peace and harmony we do today.”