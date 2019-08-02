

Simon Stones , CTV News Winnipeg





The Park Theatre will play host to a benefit concert Friday in response to the devastating warehouse fire on Jarvis Avenue that left many Winnipeg artists and musicians without the supplies, equipment and space needed to create art.

Organizers are hoping to raise about $5,000 to help affected bands replace some of the gear that was lost in the blaze.

All money raised will be donated to the Go Fund Me page for the musicians.

The lineup features a mix of rock, punk and acoustic music ,including Trevor Buckley, who lost all his equipment in the fire.

Organizer Cory Thomas says the reason for tonight’s concert is simple.

“These are bands that play here all the time, we want to give it back to them. We’re a music venue, these are bands that lost their stuff,” he said.

Tickets are available at the door and the event also includes a silent auction with a variety of items to bid on including a drum set.

Doors open at 7 p.m.