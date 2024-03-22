Berens River RCMP lay charges over shooting incidents

A Berens River resident has been charged in connection with two shooting incidents.

The investigation began on March 10, when around 11:15 p.m., Berens River police received a report that a male had been shot. Once on the scene, officers went to the nursing station and found an injured 37-year-old male who’d been shot multiple times. He was taken to a Winnipeg hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim had been in a vehicle with a 32-year-old female driver, and another man, when an argument occurred. The man exited the vehicle and shot the victim, who then got out and was left on the road. The suspect and female driver fled the scene.

Later that evening, police said it received another report that the same suspect went to a house in the community, caused a disturbance, left, and then shot at the residence. The three people inside were uninjured but shots hit walls in multiple rooms.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with 16 weapons and assault offences. He remains in custody.