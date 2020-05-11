WINNIPEG -- For Manitobans who are hoping they can still go out and pick berries this summer, there is some good news.

Boonstra Berries said it will be open for this picking season, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Strawberries look good," said Murray Boonstra, co-owner of Boonstra Berries. "We anticipate a really good season again and we'll just have to adhere to all the provincial guidelines and have it a little bit different this year."

To follow those guidelines, Boonstra said there will be no more tractor rides and customers will have to drive directly to the fields to go pick the berries.

"Every second row we'll do, so they will be 10 feet apart and as the people move up the row, we'll fill up the other rows and we should be able to adhere to everything. It should work out good, we are hoping."

Boonstra added that one drawback will be people won't be allowed to eat the strawberries while they are picking them for health reasons.

He said they had a quiet spring because school closures caused them to shut down class tours.

But, Boonstra is anxious to get the picking season started and said they will have more staff on-site to make sure everyone is practicing social distancing.

The berries are expected to be ready by late June or early July.