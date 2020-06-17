WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is well into tick season and with that Manitobans are being advised to stay vigilant and to watch out for the little black bugs.

Marine Le Page with Manitoba Lyme Disease says the ones to be aware of in the province are the black-legged tick.

"You need to be worried about ticks all year long. They have different peak activities," Le Page said. "These ticks can carry multiple bacteria with them. Everyone is familiar with Lyme disease, but there is actually five tick-borne diseases that they are worried about here in Manitoba."

She said ticks are more common during the spring and fall but added with the weather that Winnipeg and much of the province has been seeing, they might be out more.

"The humidity and the heat, the fact that we had the rain beforehand. We had so much colder weather before, where they weren't really quite active, but the heat for sure will make them more active."

HOW TO DEAL WITH TICKS

Le Page said if people are going to be outside they should prepare themselves by wearing longer clothing and to cover the spots ticks like to grab on to, such as the back of knees, the belly button and the scalp and behind the ears.

If people notice a tick on them, Le Page said they must be careful when removing it and try not to upset the tick.

"Try to get as close to the skin as possible and then grab some tweezers and then you are going to pull gently up and then pull the tick out."

She added people shouldn't try to smoother the tick or put things on it.

TICKS AND COVID-19

Like so much else in the world, COVID-19 has also presented struggles when it comes to monitoring the tick population.

A spokesperson for the provincial government said regular surveillance for black-legged ticks has been impacted because of the virus, but added that Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living is working on resuming surveillance.

The spokesperson also noted that people might be seeing more ticks because of COVID-19.

"It is important to note that due to COVID-19, many Manitobans have adjusted their work and activities and are spending more time outside. Therefore, it is possible that the public is coming into contact with ticks more frequently than they otherwise would have," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.

However, the spokesperson said the number of submissions to the province's Tick Checker has nearly doubled this year compared to the same time last year.

Le Page said the concerns her organization has, is people might not get checked because they want to avoid the doctors.

"With COVID it has been challenging to just make sure the message is out when the ticks are so active," said Le Page, adding that if people do get bit, they should seek treatment right away.

TICKS AND YOUR PETS

Dr. Rob Worb, who is a vet at Anderson Animal Hospital says pet owners should be checking their animals daily for ticks.

"The favorite hot spots to be looking for, because ticks are always looking for the easiest access for a little blood meal, would be under the armpits, around the eyes, behind the ears, in the groin area in the thigh areas," said Worb.

He added that owners should be giving their pets chewable medication that can be picked up from the vet, which will prevent diseases that ticks carry.

Worb said there are some topical products that people can use as well

"(They) will both prevent ticks from wanting to even come onto the dog and if they do happen to still make it on the dog, before they are able to bite, they will be repelled," he said.

If people are wanting to learn more about ticks, tick disease, and prevention they can visit the government's website.

- with files from CTV's Nicole Dube