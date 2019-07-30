

Simon Stones , CTV News Winnipeg





Residents of a south Winnipeg neighbourhood are taking a unique approach to warn drivers about a bump that unexpectedly appeared on their street.

Dubbed ‘Winnipeg Mountain,’ a resident told CTV News the bump on Vadeboncoeur Drive appeared about a week ago, but the city said it became aware of it on July 5.

Signage has gone up from the city explaining that the road is closed and only local traffic is permitted, along with bright orange bump signs, but someone has also adorned the newly formed mound with additional decorations.

The graffiti includes happy, mad and sad faces,text that reads ‘don’t drive,’ peace and anarchy symbols and of course, ‘Winnipeg mountain.’

An empty paint can could be seen next to a traffic cone.

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Winnipeg said minor heaving on the road was noted on July 5 and deemed “to be low-risk and not hazardous.”

It said investigation and planning work began right away, including getting clearance to work underground.

“In the last few days, conditions have worsened and yesterday we placed a barricade and signage at the site advising motorists to be cautious and avoid the acute heave,” the city said, adding that it’s now speeding up repairs, which will be completed as soon as possible.

“We do not yet know the cause of the damage,” the city said.