A group of snowmobilers north of Pinawa experienced a harrowing winter adventure this holiday season.

Jared Black said he was leading four snowmobile riders on an excursion from a cottage in Bird River Friday afternoon. Fresh snow created a dust up on a lake. He said he doesn't know how, but two riders crashed.

“I turned around to look back and these two sleds were upside down so I went back to see if everyone was and obviously Brendan wasn't okay," said Jared who then ran to a nearby hut and called 911.

The Bird River Fire Department arrived on scene and called STARS Ambulance. Fire Chief Mac Kinghorn said it arrived within 30 minutes.

“It would have been an extremely rough ride for him in the sleigh coming back out,” said Kinghorn.

As the sun went down, Jared’s 25-year old friend Brendan Back laid outside with a broken leg in freezing temperatures.

Jared said two hours passed from the time of the crash to when Brendan was airlifted to hospital.

"It was very stressful but we made sure everyone stayed calm. We took turns warming up in the warm-up shack," he said.

Jared said everyone involved is thankful the misadventure ended the way it did.

"It's beyond relieving. It could have been very serious," he said.

New Year’s Day Brendan was able to go home.

Snowmobile Safety

Yvonne Rideout is the executive director of SNOMAN (Snowmobilers of Manitoba). She said the safest way to travel in the province is in a group and on groomed trails.

Rideout said most snowmobile incidents happen off trails or when trails are closed. She said it’s important riders tell someone where they're going, when they'll be back, and stay alert.

"Obey the signs, beware that riders may be approaching you as well on the two-way trails and … ride to your capability," she said.

Rideout said 15 out 52 clubs in the province have partially opened groomed trails so far this season.