Bicycles, tools and four flutes: Man charged after more than $544K worth of stolen property seized

Winnipeg police have charged a 53-year-old man after more than half a million dollars worth of stolen property were seized from a home and storage locker.

Police began the investigation in June related to stolen property and drug trafficking. On June 26, search warrants were executed at a storage facility in Winnipeg and at a home in the 800 block of William Avenue.

Officers seized a significant quantity of stolen property with an estimated value of more than $544,000.

“We’re very optimistic that this might make a small dent in the retail theft, and break and enter personal and commercial situations, because somebody is now going to have to find a place to offload property,” said Inspector Jennifer MacKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service.

The items seized include over 90 bicycles, mostly high-end models, along with bike parts, scooters and motorbikes. Police estimated the value of the bikes alone at over $90,000.

Officers also seized 1,207 cell phones with an estimated value of $241,400, 225 tablets valued at $101,250 and $36,500 worth of camera lighting and drone equipment.

Other stolen items seized include various tools, high-end watches, a riding mower, four flutes and a piccolo.

Stolen watches and jewelry seized during a recent stolen property investigation. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

“This seizure represents a significant achievement in combatting organized retail crime and recovering stolen property, which is impactful to affected individuals and businesses,” said MacKinnon.

Police also seized roughly $64,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as two long guns.

John Paul Schooley, 53, has been charged with multiple possession and trafficking stolen property charges.

The charges have not been proven in court.

more than 1,200 stolen phones were seized following a recent Winnipeg police investigation. (Winnipeg Police Service)