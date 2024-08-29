'Big uptick' in motorcycles being stolen in 2024 according to Winnipeg police

Motorcycle theft is on the rise in 2024 according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The latest data from police shows there have been 122 motorcycle or moped thefts this year between January and July. That's a 72 per cent increase from 2023 and a 52 per cent increase over the last five years.

"Motorcycles that do not have anti-theft provisions are easy targets for thieves as they can be rolled and lifted onto transporting vehicles," said Const. Claude Chancy with Winnipeg police in an email to CTV News.

For Daniel Trach, the general manager of Harley Davidson Winnipeg, these numbers are no surprise.

"I have heard of a few thefts going on lately, especially when we went through COVID several years ago, there was a big uptick in motorcycle theft, and now we're seeing it again," said Trach.

"We've had some cases that we've seen recently with some of our own customers here."

He said for the longest time, theft was never a problem, but that has since changed.

"I've been here for 18 years, and for the longest time you never really heard of any motorcycle thefts. But all of a sudden, these last several years, you've been seeing a big increase in them happening."

Both Trach and police recommend buying anti-theft devices, with police saying people should have at least two on their bike when it is parked, no matter where it is.

"These may include a steering lock (if so equipped from the factory), an ignition locking device, a clutch or brake lever locking device, a tire-locking device, or a typical chain anchored system," said Chancy.

Police also recommend having a GPS tracker on a motorcycle or moped just in case it is stolen.

"However, we would caution the public not to attempt recovery on their own accord but to relay the information and provide access to investigating units."