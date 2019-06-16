

CTV Winnipeg





An annual week-long celebration of cycling gets underway Monday in Winnipeg with more than 60 pit stops available to visit for Bike to Work Day.

Between 6:30 and 9 a.m., cyclists can hit up pit stops for drinks, snacks, services, swag and chances to win prizes.

A special prize is up for grabs for people who hit up eight of the pit stops, located all across Winnipeg.

A full map of pit stops and information on what’s available where is online.

Bike to Work Day also features a group ride setting out from Assiniboine Park at 6:45 a.m., a handful of pit stops that will be open extended hours and other events.

Then from Tuesday to Sunday, Bike Week Winnipeg festivities continue with group rides and bicycle tours, workshops, open houses and much more.

For a full listing of events, visit the Bike Week Winnipeg website.