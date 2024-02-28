Bill Nye heading to Winnipeg with a mission to save the planet

A beloved fixture in the world of science is coming to Winnipeg this weekend with a mission to save the world from climate change.

Bill Nye the Science Guy is heading to the Centennial Concert Hall on Sunday as part of his new show called, ‘The End is Nye.’

Nye said the show involves six world-ending scenarios, including an asteroid hitting the earth and the draining of the aquifers that irrigate Canada and the United States. Nye then uses these scenarios to explain how everything can be saved with science.

“I love coming to Canada, I’m very much looking forward to,” Nye said in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

“Canada just has this remarkable role in the world that we in the States always admire.”

Nye noted that the asteroid is one of the scenarios in the ‘End is Nye’ that he’s really worried about, due to a near-earth asteroid called Apophis.

“It’s a real thing that humankind has to prepare for and be ready to deflect an asteroid,” he said.

Nye said another situation from the show he’s concerned by is solar flares. He said these have the ability to impact the Earth’s electricity.

“We want to prepare for that so we made this show, ‘The End is Nye,’ to raise awareness of these potentially very serious issues,” he said. “And of course, to be entertaining.”

For those who think that this all sounds bleak, Nye is reminding people to stay positive.

“People, if you’re not optimistic, you’re not going to get anything done,” he said.

Nye said people need to embrace science and make changes to the world for the betterment of everyone.

“The idea in science is that the universe, the cosmos, is knowable, that we can figure it out,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.