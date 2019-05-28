

CTV Winnipeg





A group of optometrists and eye doctors are pushing the Manitoba government to ban what they’re saying are dangerous and sight-threatening body modifications.

Scott Johnson, the MLA for St. James introduced a private member’s bill Thursday called “The Public Health Amendment Act (Banning Cosmetic Eye Tattooing and Eye Jewellery)”.

In a joint release, the Manitoba Association of Optometrists and the Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba said it encourages the bill to be passed to protect the health of Manitobans.

The two organizations said a woman from Ottawa suffered significant inflammation and damage to her vision after she had her eyes tattooed.

Another recent case went wrong when a man from Alberta had to have an eye removed.

According to the release, Manitoba would become the second province in Canada, after Ontario, to ban the procedures.