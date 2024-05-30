WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Bill to mark transgender and two-spirit day passed by Manitoba legislature

    Dozens gather at the Manitoba Legislative Building on March 31, 2024 to bring attention to the Trans and Two-Spirit Day of Visibility (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News). Dozens gather at the Manitoba Legislative Building on March 31, 2024 to bring attention to the Trans and Two-Spirit Day of Visibility (Daniel Halmarson/CTV News).
    Share
    WINNIPEG -

    The Manitoba legislature has passed a bill to recognize March 31 as Two-Spirit and Transgender Day of Visibility.

    The bill was put forward by Logan Oxenham, a backbench member of the governing New Democrats who is transgender.

    Oxenham has said the day would provide a chance to show transgender, two spirit and non-binary Manitobans that they are supported.

    The bill was backed by most legislature members who voted on it, except for four members of the Opposition Progressive Conservatives.

    Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine called the no votes "disgusting."

    Some 20 other bills are expected to go to a final vote Monday before the legislature's summer break, including one to end the province's ban on homegrown recreational cannabis.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News