

CTV News Winnipeg





Repairs to a railway crossing in southeast Winnipeg could mean significant traffic delays on the road.

Bishop Grandin Blvd. between Lakewood Blvd. and Shorehill Dr. will be closed starting Friday night at 6 p.m. to enable repairs to the CP Rail crossing.

The City of Winnipeg says the road should be reopened by 11 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes such as the Perimeter Highway or Fermor Ave.

Transit service will also be affected.