WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has closed eastbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard due to a pavement fracture.

In a tweet, the city said eastbound traffic is being redirected onto the southbound off-ramp to detour across Pembina past the closure and back onto eastbound Bishop Grandin.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time and use alternative routes.

The city said crews are working to make repairs and open one eastbound lane on Bishop Grandin to traffic later this afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details to come.