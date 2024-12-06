Bison make historic return to Manitoba First Nation

Bison have made a historic return to one Manitoba First Nation and are roaming the land for the first time in over a century.

According to a social media post from the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, eleven bison, including a sacred white female calf, were gifted to Birdtail Sioux Dakota Nation from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation.

The animals were welcomed in a community celebration earlier in the week and released into their pasture as the bison song was sung.

The animals will be cared for by Birdtail’s Jordan’s Principle land-based program.