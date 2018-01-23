

CTV Winnipeg





University of Manitoba Bisons hockey player Venla Hovi is headed back to the Winter Olympics.

Venla Hovi has been named to Finland’s Olympic women’s hockey team that will travel to South Korea in February. Hovi has represented Finland twice before at the Olympics, winning a bronze medal in Vancouver in 2010.

Hovi, 30, is in her third season with the Bisons. She has averaged almost a point per game and was a Canada West Second Team All-Star during the 2016-2017 season.

This year’s Bisons women’s team is ranked second in Canada West with a record of 14-5-2-1.

The Tampere, Finland native would be able to return to the Bisons once the Olympics wrap up.