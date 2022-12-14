Bivalent doses to soon be available to Manitoba kids aged 5 to 11

The COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine will soon be available to kids in Manitoba aged five to 11.

This news comes after Health Canada recently approved and recommended the Pfizer bivalent dose for children in this age group, who were previously only eligible for a booster dose with the Pfizer pediatric vaccine. The dose of this vaccine is one-third of the dose that is authorized for those 12 years of age and older.

According to a Manitoba government news release from Tuesday, the bivalent doses are being delivered to the province this week and will then be shipped to vaccine sites around Manitoba.

The vaccines are expected to be available at the sites during the week of Dec. 19; however, it is recommended that parents and caregivers book appointments for Dec. 23 or later to ensure their kid can receive the bivalent. Parents and caregivers can also check with the vaccine sites to confirm the availability.

Children aged five to 11 who already received a booster with the original vaccine do not need to get a second booster with a bivalent.

Those who would like to book a bivalent booster appointment for a child aged five to 11 can do so beginning on Wednesday at 9 a.m. by using the online booking tool or by calling the vaccine call centre at 1-844-626-8222.

The Pfizer bivalent vaccine protects against two strains of COVID-19 – the original strain and the omicron BA.4/BA.5 variant.

As of Dec. 6, more than 208,400 doses of the bivalent vaccine have been administered in Manitoba.